RAZGOVOR PUTINA I TRAMPA: Otkriveni svi detalji, pristiglo saoštenje Kremlja i Bele Kuće

Together with the First Lady @ZelenskaUA, I am on an official visit to our friends and principled allies—Finland.



Meetings will be held with President Alexander Stubb and First Lady Suzanne Innes-Stubb, Speaker Jussi Halla-aho and members of Parliament, Prime Minister Petteri… pic.twitter.com/3zRtvxn5o1 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) March 18, 2025