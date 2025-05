DA LI BI U EVROPI PROŠLI NEKAŽNJENO POLICAJCI KOJI UPADAJU U SPORTSKE OBJEKTE: Ministar Starović osudio nasilje Prištine u Leposaviću

#Kosovo* Police stormed a Leposavić sports hub, seizing it from local Serbs. Kurti’s heavy-handed tactics hit rock bottom, targeting vulnerable Serbian youth in the North. Could armed cops raiding sports venues fly anywhere else in today’s Europe?https://t.co/yNJfU1wUf9 pic.twitter.com/RXgasP7FWL — Nemanja Starović (@nstarovic) May 27, 2025