NOVAK ĐOKOVIĆ JE NEVEROVATAN: Nestvarno - Srbin drži čudesan rekord

42 - Including the Beijing Olympics, Novak Djokovic remains undefeated in China against opponents ranked outside the ATP's top 20, moving to a record of 42-0 with victory over Jakub Mensik. Absurd.#RolexShanghaiMasters | @SH_RolexMasters @atptour pic.twitter.com/5KmzsFuSGh — OptaAce (@OptaAce) October 11, 2024