PRESEDAN U SVETU FUDBALA: Haland potpisao ugovor do kraja karijere sa "Građanima" (FOTO)

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Erling Haaland signs new 9.5yr contract to commit vast majority of career to Manchester City. 24yo #MCFC striker now secured to 2034 & any exit clauses from previous terms removed. Among most lucrative deals in sporting history @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/YPQArvVU6O — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 17, 2025