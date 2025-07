"IZGUBILI SMO SJAJNOG PRIJATELJA" Donald Tramp se oprostio od Hulka Hogana (FOTO/VIDEO)

NEW: President Trump drops heartfelt message on Truth Social, after the passing of his late friend, Hulk Hogan.



This is an ode to a true friend. Very sad.



“We lost a great friend today, the “Hulkster.” Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the… pic.twitter.com/vdXXcv11QR — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 24, 2025