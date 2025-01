JEDNU ŽENU LJUDI KRIVE ZA HOROR U LOS ANĐELESU: Zbog nje vatrogasci nisu imali šanse protiv požara?

A reporter's question to the mayor of LA:



"Do you regret cutting the fire department by millions of dollars, Madam Mayor? Have you nothing to say today?"



Woke LA mayor Karen Bass' galling response to wildfires https://t.co/TqeTYWYt2H via https://t.co/DqaWBftHkc — Tim Farage (@TimFarage) January 9, 2025