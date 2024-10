🇷🇺⚡️Good Morning, Empire.

The USC Admiralty Shipyards held a ceremonial launch of the large diesel-electric submarine Yakutsk, Project 636



Yakutsk is the sixth submarine of the series for the Pacific Fleet laid down at the enterprise, which will join ranks of the #Russian Navy. pic.twitter.com/hAL8iHN5qT — Ivan ☦ (@lll_Tatarinov_H) October 12, 2024