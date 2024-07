DRAMATIČNI PRIZORI U KOMŠILUKU: Vatra guta sve pred sobom, situacija se menja iz minuta u minut (FOTO)

🇲🇰 North Macedonia has declared a state of crisis for 30 days due to wildfires and heatwave.



Over 1,000 hectares of forest have burned, with some fires still active.



According to the weather forecast, temperatures are expected to reach 42°C next week. https://t.co/eAyyXbKjgn — kos_data (@kos_data) July 14, 2024