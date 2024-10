OGROMNO PRIZNANJE: Adriana Vilagoš atletska zvezda u usponu!

The award stays in Serbia! 🏆



Adriana Vilagos 🇷🇸 is your women’s Rising Star for 2024!



🥈 European javelin silver medallist

💎 Second in the Diamond League final

📊 Second on 2024 European list with 65.64m#GoldenTracks pic.twitter.com/Lm969z6lsm — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) October 26, 2024