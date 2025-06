PARTIZAN POBEDIO KONKURENCIJU: Crno-beli najgledaniji u ABA ligi

Another #ABALiga chapter is behind us and we're happy to announce that we've got a new season attendance record! 👀👀



A big thank you for all of the basketball loving fans for being a part of this amazing 2024/25 season journey! 🙌



🔗: https://t.co/5ook4FIFfI pic.twitter.com/fsme0YxljP — AdmiralBet ABA League (@ABA_League) June 23, 2025