PARTIZAN OSTAO BEZ VAŠINGTONA? Amerikanac karijeru nastavlja u NBA ligi, predstavljen u Šarlotu

We’ve acquired Charlie Brown Jr., DaQuan Jeffries, Duane Washington Jr, three picks, and cash considerations in a three-team trade with the Timberwolves and Knicks.



Read the release: https://t.co/zmB29obijz | @CorcoranHM pic.twitter.com/Az9QqRtYVC — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 2, 2024