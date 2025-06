TUGA! Mladi fudbaler (20) preminuo, izgubio bitku protiv raka

He was a true warrior ❤️



Charlie Watson dies aged 20 following cancer battle as Queen of the South lead tributes to young footballer.



RIP, Charlie. https://t.co/htcMIwdTH9 pic.twitter.com/s3ddjMoyxU — Football Scotland ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Football_Scot) June 13, 2025