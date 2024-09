SKANDAL NA OSTRVU! Bivši fudbaler Arsenala uhapšen zbog krijumčarenja droge

Greenock Morton forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been arrested in connection with the seizure of £600,000 worth of cannabis at Stansted Airport.



The 33yo, who has also played for Arsenal, Ipswich, Bristol City, QPR & Aberdeen, is due to appear at Carlisle Magistrates Court today pic.twitter.com/NLZgoAHdK5 — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) September 19, 2024