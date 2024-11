POVREDA JAČA OD IGRE: Košarkaši Olimpijakosa dolaze oslabljeni na megdan Partizanu

🤕❌ Sasha Vezenkov will stay out of action from 10 to 15 days due to a toe fracture!



🚨Vezenkov will miss the upcoming EuroLeague game against Baskonia (21/11) at home and is likely to be out also vs. Partizan Belgrade (28/11) on the road. pic.twitter.com/YIImMcn2kN — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) November 18, 2024