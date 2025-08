LUKA MODRIĆ ŠOKIRAO NOVINARE: Došao na promociju u AC Milan i rekao - ovo

“I’m very competitive, I like to win and I want to bring this to the team.



The minimum goal is the Champions League. But Milan should also fight for titles and I want to win here.” 🔴⚫️🏆



🗣️ Luka Modrić pic.twitter.com/wnF55q5Eno — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) August 4, 2025