DVE NEDELJE TRAŽILI 200 PROTIVTENKOVSKIH MINA: Evo gde su ih poljski vojnici pronašli

The Polish army lost a stack of 200 anti-tank mines and couldn't find them for nearly 2 weeks.

The mines went for a ride and travelled around Poland in a train, until they were found in an IKEA storage center, of all places 😂 pic.twitter.com/scYw7YYwQc — Karol Gotfryd, copy nothing (@GotfrydKarol) January 10, 2025