OMIĆ PONOVO NAPUSTIO CEDEVITU: Bivši centar Zvezde više nije član tima ABA lige

Alen Omić will not be part of the team in the upcoming season after his contract with Cedevita Olimpija expired.



With the Ljubljana club, Alen won three Slovenian national and cup titles, was twice the MVP of the final series, and twice the MVP of the Spar Cup final tournament. pic.twitter.com/T35SZhlJWB — Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana - English (@KKCedOL_EN) August 1, 2024