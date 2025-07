DENVER SVE JAČI: Nagetsi doveli još jedno pojačanje!

Dallas Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley is finalizing a deal to become the top assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets under David Adelman, Andy Miller of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. Dudley has been on Mavs' staff since 2021 after a 14-year NBA career. pic.twitter.com/sA5gN2yp8h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2025