In the Kupyansk direction, the active advance of Russian troops on the western bank of the Oskol continues. Despite the constant arrival of Ukrainian reserves, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are unable to stabilize the defense.



Units of the Russian Armed Forces managed to advance… https://t.co/J4xnCwaEHp pic.twitter.com/GKqObferb2 — -- GEROMAN -- time will tell - 👀 -- (@GeromanAT) February 9, 2025