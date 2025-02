SNIMCI STRAVIČNE PUCNJAVE U BRISELU: Maskirani muškarci naoružani kalašnjikovima otvaraju vatru i beže u tunel metroa (VIDEO)

#BREAKING 🇧🇪Belgian police are searching for armed suspects after a shooting at a Brussels metro station. CCTV footage shows two men in balaclavas carrying what appear to be Kalashnikov rifles at Clemenceau station early Wednesday.



Federal police, railway police, and other units… pic.twitter.com/I6LcncbiWj — 凤凰欧洲 PhoenixCNE News (@PhoenixCNE_News) February 5, 2025