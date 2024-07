RODITELJI UBILI ĆERKU (14)? Bizaran zločin potresao sve, devojčica par sati pre smrti podelila snimak na društvenim mrežama (VIDEO)

A heartbreaking video, shared by 14-year-old Scarlett Vickers, captures her in her bedroom mere hours before she was tragically stabbed to death, allegedly by her parents.



Scarlett succumbed to a fatal 'single stab wound to the chest' and was discovered critically injured at… pic.twitter.com/Q8ULcSHGvn — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) July 10, 2024