NAJLEPŠA TENISKA BAJKA: Anonimus počistio Cicipasa i Medvedeva, nema sponzora, voli tetovaže i idol mu je Nadal (VIDEO)

Mattia Bellucci becomes the first player named Bellucci, aged 23 years old, and playing left-handed, to defeat a multiple Grand Slam finalist by the score of 6-4 6-2 since Thomaz Bellucci defeated Andy Murray at 2011 Madrid pic.twitter.com/XLwowuGJ5D — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) February 7, 2025