VELIKI PROBLEM ZA PARTIZAN: Hibernian doveo veliko pojačanje pred dolazak u Beograd

Hibernian have held talks today with Scotland centre-back Grant Hanley.



The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Birmingham City earlier this summer.



Hanley is at Easter Road tonight (pictured) to watch Hibs’ crucial Europa League qualifier against Midtjylland. pic.twitter.com/xz1LjYVDUW — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) July 31, 2025