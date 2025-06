VELIKI POSAO BARSELONE: Katalonci dovode reprezentativca Španije

🚨🔵🔴 Nico Williams and Barça have agreed personal terms on 6 year deal!



Agreement sealed on player’s contract until June 2031 with the salary in the region of €7/8m net per season.



Barça are currently working on financial terms to get deal done with Athletic. pic.twitter.com/9iP8eAWEpc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2025