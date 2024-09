HAOS! Pet muškaraca zaigralo za žensku ekipu - lomili noge suparnicama, osvojili titulu, kažnjavan ko neće da igra protiv njih!

As I held this sign on Sunday I was approached by a woman who told me there were no men playing women’s sport in Australia and that I was complicit in a “Trump conspiracy theory” 🙄 so I suggested she take out her phone and Google the Flying Bats football (soccer) team.

I never… pic.twitter.com/U67tu9FoHn — Angie Jones (@angijones) July 30, 2024