JAMAL JE REKORDER: Mladi Španac pretekao legendarnog Pelea

🚨🇪🇸 Lamine Yamal becomes tonight the youngest male footballer to play in a major international tournament final.



He’s just surpassed Pele (17 years, 249 days) at the 1958 World Cup — Lamine, aged 17 years and 1 day. pic.twitter.com/OrxzuBZvg1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2024