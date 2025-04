"VRATITE NAS KUĆI! VRATITE NAS U ŽIVOT! MI SMO MRTVI OVDE!": Potresna priča talaca nakon izraelskog napada u Gazi (VIDEO)

🇵🇸🇮🇱 Al-Qassam Brigades released a video of Israeli hostages Bar Kupershtein and Maxim Herkin urging the Netanyahu government to reach a ceasefire deal for their release.



Herkin, a dual Russian-Israeli citizen, says he was injured by an Israeli airstrike, while Kupershtein… pic.twitter.com/0Ahe4vcByb — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) April 5, 2025