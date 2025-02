EKSPLOZIJA U ROBNOJ KUĆI, IMA MRTVIH: Pogledajte trenutak detonacije - stravične scene na Tajvanu (VIDEO)

🚨 Breaking News from Taichung: A suspected gas explosion at Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store leaves 7 injured and 5 dead. Rescue efforts underway as authorities secure the area. Stay safe, everyone! 🙏 #Taichung #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/FivnRGfjdi — TVBS World Taiwan (@tvbsworldtaiwan) February 13, 2025