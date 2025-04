MIT ILI LEK IZ PRIRODE: Ovako slane lampe utiču na vaše zdravlje - Tajna je u ovome!

Can't find incandescent bulbs?



Get some salt lamps instead



I measured the quality of light coming from my salt lamp and was extremely surprised



High in red and infrared



Low in blue and green



I removed the bulb expecting to find an LED bulb inside



and it turns out it had a… pic.twitter.com/Lg2yB3obCH — Bryan Gohl (@BryanGohl) March 12, 2025