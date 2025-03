SRPSKI FUDBALSKI ŠOU! Kadeti Srbije "pregazili" preko favorita, Holandije! (VIDEO)

🇷🇸 Serbia U17 selection won (1:0) against Netherlands 🇳🇱 in qualifications for Euro U17.



Winning goal scored by our kid Luka Zarić (16,RW).#fkcz pic.twitter.com/Nb140YjChy — FK Crvena Zvezda Youth 📈🌟 (@RSBNextgen) March 19, 2025