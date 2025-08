STANJE UZBUNE U OVOJ EVROPSKOJ ZEMLJI: Zbog vrućina za nedelju dana umrlo skoro 300 ljudi, temperature iznad 40 stepeni

#Iberia #Portugal #Spain #Heatwave - 03/08

A quick look at early evening temperatures and, as MeteoGib flagged up last week, the early August heatwave began today... hottest spots so far are Badajoz with 43.4C and Almadén & Mérida with 42.5C.

For Portugal, hottest so far Alvega… pic.twitter.com/X6f9Q0qzz4 — MeteoGib (@MeteoGib) August 3, 2025