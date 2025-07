(MAPA) MUKE UKRAJINSKE VOJSKE NA JUGU DONBASA: Rusi ruše odbranu, Odesa i Harkov pod vatrom, 6.000 vojnika ugroženo! (VIDEO)

🇷🇺⚔🇺🇦 Russian army captures most of Mirnoye and advances to Voskresenka near the border of the DPR and Dnipropetrovsk region.



▪️ On the Velikomykhaylivka section of the South-Donetsk front, Russian forces continue their offensive.



▪️ The Russian troops have pushed forward in… pic.twitter.com/GDwHntSgU2 — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) July 11, 2025