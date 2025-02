‼️🇷🇺🏴‍☠ Storming of Pogrebki in Kursk: 34th Brigade Burns Out Occupiers in the Ruins



▪️ Fighters of the 34th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade are leveling the ruins where Ukrainian militants are hiding.



▪️ Enemy infantry is being eliminated with precise fire.

February 1, 2025