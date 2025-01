ZELENSKI KUJE NOVE PLANOVE PROTIV RUSIJE? Uputio video poziv premijerki Danske, evo o čemu su pričali (FOTO)

I spoke with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. We discussed the importance of unity and solidarity in Europe in addressing global security challenges and threats to every European.



We also spoke about strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and…