STRAŠNE SLIKE IZ SIRIJE: Zapaljen grob oca Bašara el Asada, vatra guta kovčeg (VIDEO)

The tomb of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's father Hafez was torched in his hometown of Qardaha, @AFP footage showed, with rebel fighters & young men watching it burn.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor told us the rebels had set fire to the mausoleum. pic.twitter.com/7g2wdabQet — Aya Iskandarani (@Aya_Isk) December 11, 2024