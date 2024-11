PUTIN UZVRATIO NAPADOM NA KIJEV: Ima povređenih, oglasio se Kličko (VIDEO)

2/2

Fragments of a #Russia drone also fell on an infrastructure facility in the Sviatoshyn district of #Kyiv.



No pics/videos from there yet, but two videos from the other site in Kyiv

1 - when the clinic was on fire

2 - the injured man, with a broken leg, is rescued. pic.twitter.com/Cqv5DJ5Wpy — Tim White (@TWMCLtd) November 28, 2024