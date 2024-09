SRUŠIO SE AVION U BRITANIJI: Policija zatvorila ulice, hitna pomoć na terenu (FOTO)

We are following reports of a light aircraft crash north of the city of Chesterfield in the UK. The last signal we received from the aircraft was over Sheepbridge at 08:03 UTC at an altitude of 600 feet. https://t.co/lxBfbDsbYw pic.twitter.com/n4uhnG3djK — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 1, 2024