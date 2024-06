RUSKA OSVETA ZA ODLUKU AMERIKE? Veliki raketni napad širom Ukrajine, pogođeni vojni aerodrom i dve termoeletrane

❗️On the night of June 1, Russian forces launched a powerful strike on critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine.



Overnight, Ukrainian air defense shot down 81 Russian aerial targets:

▪️30 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

▪️4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

▪️1… pic.twitter.com/sNSZqQ6rbx — KyivPost (@KyivPost) June 1, 2024