IZNENAĐENJE U HOTELSKOJ SOBI: Gošća naletela na usnulu foku u Holandiji (FOTO)

Story of the day:



Guests at a hotel in Vlissingen (NL) were amazed to find their room occupied by… a sleeping seal.



Rescue services were called and took it to the beach. “It was a strange sight, the guests standing outside nervously and the relaxed seal asleep inside” pic.twitter.com/j98pHY5wrP — Ben Coates (@bencoates1) February 5, 2025