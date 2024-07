VUČIĆ SE SASTAO SA ZELENSKIM: Evo o čemu su razgovarali lideri Srbije i Ukrajine (FOTO)

During the meeting with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić @avucic, we discussed security issues and bilateral relations development.



I am grateful for Serbia’s participation in the first Global Peace Summit and its endorsement of the Joint Communiqué.



We appreciate the… pic.twitter.com/ctQlg8ee65 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) July 18, 2024