MUEZETI U ODABRANOM DRUŠTVU: Ovo je dokaz koliko je Italijan dobar kad igra na šljaci

5 - Since 2000, Lorenzo Musetti is the fifth player to reach each of his first three ATP Masters 1000 semi-finals on clay, after Guillermo Coria, Gaston Gaudio, Dominic Thiem and Casper Ruud.