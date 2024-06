NIKO KAO NOVAK ĐOKOVIĆ: Ovaj podatak pokazuje dominaciju srpskog tenisera

Novak Djokovic has a better winning percentage at all four Grand Slams than Roger Federer and at 3/4 Grand Slams than Rafa Nadal.



🇦🇺Australian Open

Djokovic: 91.26%

Federer: 87.18%

Nadal: 82.8%



🇫🇷Roland Garros

Nadal: 96.55%

Djokovic: 85.71%

Federer: 83.11%



