NEVEROVATNO! Ima 75 godina i upravo je brzinom od 486 kilometara na sat (!) udario o betonski zid (VIDEO)

Just now seeing John Force's crash. One of the biggest of his career. He was alert and NHRA says he's at hospital for further evaluation. Not as bad as his Dallas crash of '07, but super scary. He was 58 then. He's 75 now. Get well, champ. pic.twitter.com/1gwZN4jb52 — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) June 23, 2024