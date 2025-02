ŠOK U HUMSKOJ! Košarkaš napustio Partizan odmah posle završnice Kupa Radivoja Koraća

Our player, Aleksa Dimitrijevic—the top international big man in the class of 2025—will be visiting Michigan, Creighton, and Illinois starting on February 19. Aleksa showcased his dominance at FIBA U18 last summer, averaging 10.4 PPG (61% FG for 2), 7.1 RPG, 2.7 BPG, and 2.1 APG.… pic.twitter.com/ja8WhrYMDI — Agency55 (@Agency55NIL) February 17, 2025