"ŠTO JAČA SVETLA, ON SVE BOLJI": Vasilije Micić ovakve pohvale skoro nije dobio

🎙️ Charles Lee on Vasa Micic's performance tonight:



"It's a joy to watch. You see a guy put in so much hard work and he's a heck of a player. He's done it overseas, he's done it for us in moments throughout the year."



"When he has an opportunity to play even more, he shines.… pic.twitter.com/4yVGOChc8I — /r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) December 21, 2024