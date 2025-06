SARI PONOVO U RIMU! Lacio vratio iskusnog Italijana na klupu

🚨🦅 Understand Lazio are closing in on verbal agreement with Maurizio Sarri to return as new coach.



Two year contract plus one year option in case Lazio reach UCL qualification during one of the two years, club sources confirm.



Staff being clarified before signing. pic.twitter.com/wx6AISK02T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2025