STVORIO PRAVO ČUDO: U bekstvu osvojio titulu, a čeka ga 15 godina robije zbog proneverenih milijardi (FOTO)

🚨 JUST INCREDIBLE:



❌ 🇲🇩 Sheriff Tiraspol finished season UNDEFEATED but did NOT win the title in Moldova!



🏆 🇲🇩 Milsami won the title despite SIX DEFEATS this season!



🚨 Strange format in Moldova:



❌ ALL POINTS won in the First Part of the season are completely removed! pic.twitter.com/MB4ICrgoCm — Football Rankings (@FootRankings) May 18, 2025