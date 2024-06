SRAMOTNA PROVOKACIJA TZV. KOSOVA: Tužili FSS kod UEFA, traže hitnu reakciju

OFFiCIAL - The Football Federation of Kosova has lodged an official complaint to @UEFA regarding Serbian fans displaying political, chauvinistic, and racist messages against Kosova during the Serbia-England match at #Euro2024.



This behavior is unacceptable and has no place in… pic.twitter.com/VBqQI4q4qF — Kosovan Football 🇽🇰 (@kosovanfooty_EN) June 17, 2024