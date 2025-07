(VIDEO) MASOVNI RUSKI NAPAD NAKON TRAMPOVOG ULTIMATUMA: Eksplozije širom zemlje, rakete i dronovi padali na Kijev, Harkov, Krivi Rog...

Massive russian attacks in Ukraine.



Vinnytsia experienced one of the most massive drone attacks. Civilian infrastructure was hit. Seven people were injured, two seriously. Residential buildings were also damaged.



Kryvyi Rih: A ballistic missile and 28 drones simultaneously.… pic.twitter.com/Nl0fcWeIfy — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) July 16, 2025