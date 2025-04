“Peace-loving” Russians just attacked the capital of Ukraine with Shahed drones.



A fire broke out in a residential building in the Svyatoshynskyi district. People are trapped under the rubble. Rescuers and medics are working at the scene.



There are also fires in… pic.twitter.com/voAxj1EhSe — Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) April 23, 2025